T-Mobile to layoff 400 employees in Bellevue, 5,000 nationwide

The impacted roles are “duplicative” and include corporate, back-office and some technology roles, according to CEO Mike Sievert.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Around 400 employees in Bellevue will be impacted by T-Mobile's layoff plans, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Bellevue-based T-Mobile announced last week it will lay off 5,000 employees, about 7% of its workforce, over the next few weeks.

According to the Labor Department's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, 401 employees in Bellevue will be impacted. The layoff is expected to begin Oct. 24.

In an email to employees, CEO Mike Sievert said the layoffs will begin this week and will continue over the next five weeks, impacting roles across the country. He said the impacted roles are “duplicative” and include corporate, back-office, and some technology roles. They will not include retail or customer care roles.

Sievert said the organizational changes include streamlining and centralizing operations and are meant to improve efficiency and effectiveness while reducing cost.

“We can be smarter, faster, and even better at competing, by streamlining our operating model and structure to reduce the complexity,” Sievert said in the email. “This is about re-prioritizing our work and doing it differently, not about foisting more work on fewer people.”

Sievert said the company needs to move at the “speed of technology,” utilizing AI and other tools to simplify “digital experiences specifically curated for every customer.”

Those impacted should receive notification by the end of September and will receive severance, plus 60 days minimum of transition leave, which includes pay and benefits.

Sievert said he does not expect any additional widespread layoffs in the foreseeable future.

T-Mobile is headquartered in Bellevue and has corporate offices across the country.