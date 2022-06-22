Ste. Michelle to consolidate operations, possibly sell Woodinville winery

The vineyard was founded on the Woodinville estate of Seattle lumber baron Frederick Stimson, which was originally built in 1912, according to its website.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on Ste. Michelle being sold for $1.2 billion originally aired July 9, 2021.

Chateau Ste. Michelle said Wednesday it will consolidate its winemaking operations to eastern Washington, possibly selling its location in the city it was founded.

The company said the consolidation will begin with the 2022 harvest, citing the impact of shipping wine across the state.

Ste. Michelle's vineyards are located in eastern Washington's Columbia Valley, but its white wine production facility is located at its Woodinville Chateau.

Ste. Michelle said this process has resulted in decades of "shipping millions of gallons" of its white wine across the state, burning "75,000 gallons of diesel through over 1,600 freight trips each year."

"With this change to our winemaking operations, we are evaluating how to best utilize the facility going forward, including exploring a potential sale of our Woodinville property, or perhaps a portion of it," Ste. Michelle said in a statement.

The sale of the property has not been "predetermined" and Ste. Michelle said it is still exploring all options to improve how it produces its wine.

Ste. Michelle said it's still in the "exploratory" phase and that it could take years for a sale to happen, if at all.

Ste. Michelle was sold for around $1.2 billion to a private equity firm by its parent, the tobacco company Altria, in the summer of 2021.

Ste. Michelle describes itself as the nation’s third-largest wine company, farming nearly 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon and California.