Sound Transit Board recommends Julie Timm as new CEO; decision to come June 23

Timm would replace Peter Rogoff, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2015.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video aired on May 20 and covers the concerns over a Sound Transit project in the Chinatown-International District.

Julie Timm has been recommended by the Sound Transit Board of Directors CEO Selection Committee as the organization's next CEO. That recommendation will be in front of the full Sound Transit board in its June 23 meeting.

Timm currently serves as CEO of Greater Richmond Transit Company, overseeing successful regional bus routes in the Richmond, Virginia area. She also has served in executive positions for regional transit companies in Nashville, Tennessee and Norfolk, Virginia.

“I am thrilled and humbled to be considered for the opportunity to support the Sound Transit Board and staff in delivering investments that are truly transformative and historic in their scale and impact,” Timm said. “Public transportation is about serving people and improving lives, and I am eager to work alongside the region’s communities to continue making the region’s vision for its future into reality.”

If approved by Sound Transit's board, Timm would replace Peter Rogoff after more than six years at the helm. Rogoff announced late last year that he would be stepping down in the second quarter of 2022. After his tenure came to an end on May 31, Sound Transit named Brooke Belman as acting CEO.

“Julie Timm’s deep experience, leadership skills and passion for public transportation will make her a great leader for Sound Transit as we work to deliver the largest transit expansion program in the nation and dramatically expand our operations in the years ahead,” Sound Transit Board Chair and University Place Mayor Kent Keel said in a statement.