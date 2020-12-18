Small eateries and businesses to support south of Seattle

Epic local spots to eat, drink and shop in Tukwila, Burien, Kent and Des Moines. Sponsored by Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority.

SEATTLE — Your King County favorites are calling on you to "Do Something!"

A new campaign by Visit Seattle and the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority is encouraging folks to keep eating and shopping local -- as small businesses could use our support now more than ever. From bakeries to breweries to retailers and everything in between, it is no secret these businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

Here are a few awesome places to check out in Seattle's Southside grab a bite, shop, and of course, drink your favorite beverage.

This recently opened global food hall is home to Food Innovation Network's Food Business Incubator program, which helps South King County women of color and immigrants start and grow thriving businesses.

"This is where they can bring their talents and skills and really have more independence and ownership," said Kara Martin of Spice Bridge.

Although they are not open to dining indoors, these delicious eateries at Spice Bridge are offering takeout and socially distant dining options:

Moyo Kitchen serves Somali-Kenyan-Tanzanian fusion food inspired by Zanzibar, the world’s spice capital. Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

serves Somali-Kenyan-Tanzanian fusion food inspired by Zanzibar, the world’s spice capital. Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Afella Jollof Catering cooks up Gambian/Senegalese cuisine. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

cooks up Gambian/Senegalese cuisine. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Seatango Crafts Artisan Savory and Sweet Pastries from Argentina. Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

from Argentina. Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Taste of Congo offers authentic Congolese cuisine. Open Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

offers authentic Congolese cuisine. Open Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Wengay’s Kitchen cooks up traditional, authentic Filipino food. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday.

cooks up traditional, authentic Filipino food. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. Jazze’s offers Afghan-American fusion food made from organic, locally grown ingredients. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

offers Afghan-American fusion food made from organic, locally grown ingredients. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. WUHA offers fast Ethiopian-American food options, serving both authentic foods and American foods cooked with Ethiopian spices as a gateway to more traditional dishes. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday.

offers fast Ethiopian-American food options, serving both authentic foods and American foods cooked with Ethiopian spices as a gateway to more traditional dishes. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. Theary Cambodian Foods serves authentic Cambodian/Khmer cuisine. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Spice Bridge is located just north of Tukwila Library, at Tukwila Village at 14200 Tukwila International Blvd. Suite 141, Tukwila, WA 98168.

This chill spot offers a full bar and restaurant serving crafted food that compliments their delicious craft beer line up. As they are not currently open for indoor seating, folks can still stop by for 4 packs of their 16 oz beers, 6 packs of their 12 oz beers, or to fill a growler straight from the tap.

If you're undecided, bartender Chris Sins recommends the Wildfire Haze, a citrusy hazy IPA.

"We do have some traditional Washington stuff, but we also have some roots that head us towards a German-style," said Chris.

Half Lion Public House is located at 2019 W Meeker St, Kent, WA 98032.

At this flower shop, you can find a gift that will bring a smile to anyone's face!

Every floral gift at Iris & Peony is hand-arranged and delivered to provide a personal touch.

"We have fresh flowers here almost 24/7," said owner Robyn Desimone. "Almost everyone who walks in here says it smells amazing."

They offer same-day floral delivery throughout the greater Burien area, they also provide nationwide delivery.

"What makes this place unique is that we don't make the normal cookie-cutter arrangements."

Iris & Peony is located at 441 S.W. 152nd St. Burien, WA 98166

The Quarterdeck in Des Moines may seriously be the best view in the area.

There, you'll find their constantly rotating line-up of craft beer and cider made right here in the Puget Sound area. They also roast up coffee and espresso drinks made with beans from Thin Man Roasting in South Park.

From Washington's wine country, to Portugal and everything in between, Quarterdeck serves over 30 wines from all over the world, by the glass or by the bottle.

"Mostly what we sell is a nice place to sit by the water, and you can get a good view of the boats, see Puget Sound, [and enjoy] really nice sunsets," said owner Ken Rogers.

The Quarterdeck is located at 22307 Dock Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198.