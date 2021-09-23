University District businesses in Seattle excited to see UW students returning

Local business owners in Seattle's University District are feeling optimistic again after a difficult 18 months.

Students have returned to campus as they get ready for fall classes to start.

Natalie Modlin is the assistant manager and a barista at Seven Coffee Roasters Market and Cafe in Ravenna.

She said business is already picking up.

"During the weekends it's been like crazy," she said. "During the weekdays it's not so bad but weekends get nuts here just because of the games so everyone comes in and gets a pastry, or coffee or some chips."

As businesses in the U-district work to recover, the neighborhood is also going through a period of rapid transformation.

Many businesses owners are excited for the new link light rail station, hoping traffic from that will help businesses even more.

For now, just seeing students on campus again is enough.