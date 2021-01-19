New PBS series features historic University District bar

Episode 3 “I Keep” is about the fight to keep the iconic 87 year-old U-District bar, Blue Moon Tavern, alive.

SEATTLE — In American Portrait, everyday people share self-shot stories about their jobs and careers as they navigate the changes they’re experiencing and the goals they’re working toward. From teachers to truck drivers, they explore what it really means to work in America today.

People film themselves as they try to preserve or change traditions in their lives and communities. From struggling to protect culture to eliminating toxic legacies, it’s an intimate look at the practices we’ve inherited and the ones we’ll pass on.

“It’s a beautiful documentary series that is beautifully done, is there to remind people who America really is,” said Emma Hellthaler.

The Seattleite was one of many featured in the PBS series, chronicling her efforts to keep the U District’s historic Blue Moon Tavern afloat amid the pandemic. Along with managing her family’s 87-year-old bar/music venue, she also cares for her young children and husband recovering from a brain hemorrhage.

“The Blue Moon is my life really, I will anything to keep the Blue Moon open.”

It’s an intimate look inside the ongoing crises music venues proprietors and bar owners across the country have been grappling with since the start of the pandemic.