Tacoma plant store has strong family roots

Tacoma's ReRooted is a family affair. On any given day, you'll find owner Krissy Brown along with her husband and one of their three daughters taking care of the shop's plants and helping customers.

"Yeah, I started thinking it was weird, but now I really like plants," says Krissy's daughter Nicole.

Nicole credits her mom for the change of heart. And while she still kills the occasional fern, Nicole continues to grow and learn more about plants – that's another thing she picked up from her mom.

"It wasn't something that I thought I liked to do until I did it," says Krissy. "I didn't have any hobbies or things I felt good about."

That all changed when Krissy created a succulent arrangement inside a hollowed-out pumpkin. She posted the picture on Facebook and the orders started rolling in. Then she began holding workshops at breweries and selling plants at local markets in the South Sound.

"It was just a really cool thing for my kids to be able to do with me. They were always coming to all my markets with me," says Krissy.

Soon after, she was offered a space to open her own store. Customers can now make their own succulent arrangements at one of ReRooted's workshops or pick up a house plant or two. The store also sells pots and other plant accessories. Krissy will happily share her newfound passion with you with her daughters right beside her.

"I just am constantly inspired by how she just took what she loved and ran with it," says Nicole. "Now she has all of this amazing stuff going on for her and the whole family."