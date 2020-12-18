Snohomish County has a new way to support local businesses

Support SnoCo is a new online way to discover and support small businesses in Snohomish County. Sponsored by Snohomish County Tourism.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — It's so important to support local businesses this year, and Snohomish County has made that easy thanks to their new online hub, Support SnoCo.

For everything to shop, eat, do and see in Snohomish, head to the Support SnoCo website. Everything you need to know about local businesses, where to find them, and how to support them is on the website.

On the Explore SnoCo tab, for instance, is a map icon that will take users to a map of small businesses throughout Snohomish County. That makes it easy to plan your shopping trip and grab directions on the fly.

The Support SnoCo Businesses tab allows users to browse a massive list of businesses and fun places to visit - and if one catches your eye, you can bookmark it on the My List feature.

The website has several other features, such as a page dedicated to safety tips when shopping in person - but there's plenty of spots for takeout and online shopping as well.

Small businesses all across Washington have felt the affects of the pandemic, and Support SnoCo isn't just a website that helps you. It's a way to celebrate the local businesses we love, and - as the name suggests - support SnoCo in a tough time.