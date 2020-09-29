Your favorite small business can win a makeover worth $45,000!

Four lucky small businesses picked by KING 5 viewers will receive $45,000 worth of energy & cosmetic improvements. Sponsored by Puget Sound Energy.

SEATTLE — Like just about everyone and everything, small businesses have had it rough these last few pandemic-ridden months. Closures, social distancing and tightened budgets from layoffs and furloughs have combined to make 2020 difficult.

In an effort to bring a ray of sunshine into an otherwise cloudy day/week/month/year/millennium, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is partnering with KING 5 to give away four energy efficiency makeovers to small businesses in PSE’s service area – and they need your help.

“It's one of the things that we came up with that’s designed to try and help our customers recover and reopen since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March,” said Leslie Myers, Community Outreach Supervisor with PSE. “The idea here is that essentially four businesses will win $45,000 worth of energy efficiency upgrades and cosmetic improvements.”

Anyone can nominate any small business by filling out the form at king5.com/pse. Small business owners are even encouraged to nominate themselves! Those who do submit nominations will be entered to win one of five Nest Learning Thermostats.

“PSE recognizes that small businesses are really the heart of our communities, and it's not just that they're the places that we like to frequent, it's also that they employee more than 50% of Washington state's workforce and those small businesses are really struggling right now,” Myers said. “We're also really hoping to get a lot of applications for businesses that are owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color because that group of entrepreneurs has been hit particularly hard.”

The businesses selected for the makeovers can expect to receive a thorough evaluation from PSE’s energy experts to determine the best course of action. PSE’s goal is to not only improve energy efficiency but improve the bottom line as well.

“Upgrades can run the gamut, and it really is based on what that individual business needs,” Myers said. “It can be anything from HVAC for improving air quality, it can be purchasing and installing new equipment or programmable thermostats to make sure that your business isn't using energy when you're not open for business.



“The first step in any kind of sustainability plan is to rate your energy consumption reduce your consumption,” Myers said. “Reducing your energy consumption means good things for your bill because you pay less, but it also reduces your carbon footprint.”

To nominate a business – and enter yourself in the drawing for Nest thermostat – head to king5.com/PSE and fill out the form. Entries are being accepted through Oct. 18.