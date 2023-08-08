Skagit farmers feud over proposed wedding venue ordinance

A proposed ordinance could ban "celebratory gatherings" on agricultural land.

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Farmers are feuding over a proposed ordinance some fear could devastate the wedding industry in Skagit County.

It's pitting neighbor against neighbor as officials struggle to preserve farmland while keeping businesses alive.

Katie Clements pages through albums of the 150 weddings, memorial services and fundraisers held at her Saltbox Barn on Fir Island.

"It's just knowing that we can make someone's special day that much more special," she says.

A proposed ordinance could outlaw so-called "celebratory gatherings" -- like weddings -- at Skagit County farm venues.

The move would essentially put folks like the Clements out to pasture.

"Not everybody that owns a farm is capable of being a famer," says Katie. "Smaller farms need other sources of revenue to make up for that."

The Clements believe concerns about losing farmland to development and fears of farmers being limited in what they can do when an event is taking place -- like fertilizing -- are feeding the fight.

"Farmers have a right to farm. We respect that," adds Katie's husband, Brock. "We just want to find a way to live in harmony."

The Skagit County Agricultural Advisory Board recommended the ordinance.

Members declined an interview with KING 5, but sent a statement that reads, "The recommendations made were to help the county clarify and understand code and definitions that have been in place for nearly 30 years. Our role is to advise county staff on proposed changes in county policy. As no changes had been proposed on this topic and there was an abundance of confusion, we tried to provide some clarification on code."

The proposal would also cut the number of smaller farm-venue events, like farm-to-table dinners, from 24 per year to just 12.

Jeff and Jessie Anderson operate a fifth-generation farm, growing hay and berries.

They point to a county taxpayer-funded study showing that 68% of the Skagit County public supports farm wedding venues.

The couple believes group events bring revenue to the valley, not to mention their tiny 10-acre family farm.

"Each wedding supports 10 other businesses in the area," says Jeff. "Florists, caterers. It's very significant."

"If this were to pass, I don't know what would happen to our family. I don't know what would happen to the local economy, but it would be devastating," adds Jessie.

Looking back through albums chronicling nearly a decade of memories, Katie recalls her own wedding.

It was the very first at the barn.

She and her husband hope they haven't seen the last.

"This is something the valley wants here," says Brock. "We're kinda bringing something beautiful to the valley. I'd hate to see it go."

Says Katie, "I can't imagine not being able to do it anymore."



A public comment period has been extended to Aug. 17. To make your opinion heard, send an email to pdscomments@co.skagit.wa.us.