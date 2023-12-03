Seattle Women's Network announces one-year anniversary gala event

Focused on empowering and connecting women, a local entrepreneur launched Seattle Women's Network.

SEATTLE — Seattle Women's Network (SWN) is set to celebrate its first anniversary this spring with a gala event.

After starting a business with her sister - Gurneet Chhabra wanted to connect with more entrepreneurs and empower women to support one another.

One year ago - Chhabra started SWN. All women in Washington state are invited to join the organization and attend its upcoming events.

"Our mission is to empower, enrich and encourage women to achieve their goals through community building and networking," Chhabra said.

Starting her career as a software developer - Chhabra said she soon realized that she was drawn to creative aspects of the work much more than development.

After running a successful fashion blog - Chhabra moved on to launch Brand Unpuzzled to help business owners through social media marketing, web design, and personal consultation.

SWN is the events and marketing arm of Brand Unpuzzled.

"We have hosted several networking events and worked with many female-owned businesses over the past year and are constantly growing the SWN community," Chhabra said.

To mark SWN's first year of connecting and empowering women - a first-anniversary gala event will be held on May 6 at Trillium Nursery Farm in Redmond.

More details on the formal event and how to purchase tickets will be announced on SWN's Instagram account.