Seattle woman-owned company hosting 'Be Bold' business event, Mother's Day online shopping

Locally-owned platform, W Marketplace, launched a year and a half ago for women to launch or grow a business online and find resources.

SEATTLE — More than a year ago, Kate Isler and Susan Gates launched W Marketplace. The Seattle co-founders said they saw the disproportionate effect that the pandemic was having on women.

"We saw such devastation happening to women and women having to redefine their professional lives and think of ways to really make a living," Isler said.

Because of a spike in online shopping during the pandemic, Isler said it was time to launch W Marketplace.

The online retail space was created, so women could launch or grow a business, find resources to help them succeed, and meet other women entrepreneurs and business owners.

"Women need a place to sell and promote their businesses," Isler said.

W Marketplace launched with about 70 brands and now has more than 500 brands from across 38 states and about 4,000 products on the site, many are Seattle and Pacific Northwest woman-owned businesses.

"We have over 130 businesses in Washington state and the Pacific Northwest. and those are exciting businesses," Isler said.

With Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, Isler said she encourages people to shop the special holiday section - Mother's Day Collection.

People shopping on the site can filter woman-owned businesses to support different communities including Made in America, Black-owned and teen-owned businesses.

W Marketplace is hosting an in-person and virtual event, Be Bold Now 2022, on May 11 at Seattle Town Hall on 8th Avenue.

The event will feature several speakers, networking, an awards ceremony and the Real-Life Pop-Up Shop.

To buy tickets to the event, click here.