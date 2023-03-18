Seattle event to feature food and beverage women entrepreneurs

SEATTLE — Aiming to gather women in the food and beverage industry, W Seattle is hosting an event called, What She Said: Food, Beverage and Bosses.
The event is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at W Seattle on Fourth Avenue.
The event organizers describe it as a unique opportunity to learn from and connect with some of Seattle's top female bosses in the food and beverage space.
The annual event aims to "elevate and celebrate female voices in a variety of male-dominated industries and to provide a safe space for women to share their experiences and to be heard."
The event features a panel of food and beverage industry leaders and it's moderated by former KING 5 anchor, Michelle Li, who is also a cookbook author and the founder of the Very Asian Foundation.
2023 What She Said panel:
- Owner of iconic brunch spot Tilikum Place Café, Chef Ba Culbert
- Food business entrepreneur and founder of Savor the Wild Tours, Angela Shen
- Head brewer of Pike Brewing Company, Leslie Shore
- Co-founder of Big Gin and founder of Fathom35, Holly Robinson
- Founder of catering and boxed lunch company Gourmondo Co., Alissa Leinonen
Tickets to What She Said: Food, Beverage, and Bosses can be purchased on Eventbrite here.
Tickets are $60. Admission includes the panel discussion, one drink ticket, hors d'oeuvres, a goodie bag and the chance to win an overnight stay at W Seattle, including an in-room dining experience for two curated by Executive Chef Steven Ariel, and a copy of the book, Booze & Vinyl.
W Seattle is located at 1112 Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle. Valet parking is available at a fee.