Seattle event to feature food and beverage women entrepreneurs

A March 23 event at W Seattle is slated as a celebration of female voices in a variety of male-dominated industries. The event features a panel and a signature menu.

SEATTLE — Aiming to gather women in the food and beverage industry, W Seattle is hosting an event called, What She Said: Food, Beverage and Bosses.

The event is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at W Seattle on Fourth Avenue.

The event organizers describe it as a unique opportunity to learn from and connect with some of Seattle's top female bosses in the food and beverage space.

The annual event aims to "elevate and celebrate female voices in a variety of male-dominated industries and to provide a safe space for women to share their experiences and to be heard."

The event features a panel of food and beverage industry leaders and it's moderated by former KING 5 anchor, Michelle Li, who is also a cookbook author and the founder of the Very Asian Foundation.

2023 What She Said panel:

Owner of iconic brunch spot Tilikum Place Café, Chef Ba Culbert

Food business entrepreneur and founder of Savor the Wild Tours, Angela Shen

Head brewer of Pike Brewing Company, Leslie Shore

Co-founder of Big Gin and founder of Fathom35, Holly Robinson

Founder of catering and boxed lunch company Gourmondo Co., Alissa Leinonen

Tickets to What She Said: Food, Beverage, and Bosses can be purchased on Eventbrite here.

Tickets are $60. Admission includes the panel discussion, one drink ticket, hors d'oeuvres, a goodie bag and the chance to win an overnight stay at W Seattle, including an in-room dining experience for two curated by Executive Chef Steven Ariel, and a copy of the book, Booze & Vinyl.