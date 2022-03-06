Elliott Bay Book Co. sold to longtime manager, Capitol Hill business owners

Elliott Bay Book Company, founded in 1973, has new owners after 23 years.

SEATTLE — Seattle's Elliott Bay Book Company has been sold to its general manager of over three decades and married Capitol Hill business owners.

Peter Aaron sold the near 50-year-old Seattle institution, located in Capitol Hill, after 23 years to General Manager Tracy Taylor and Murf Hall and Joey Burgess, of Burgess Hall Group.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as steward of this unique and wonderful haven of literature and civility for the past 23 years," said Aaron. "I am deeply grateful to our customers, suppliers and most emphatically to the scores of dedicated and talented booksellers who have sustained and supported the bookstore since its inception."

Taylor, who along with Burgess served on Seattle's Small Business Advisory Council, said the bookstore will continue to serve the local community through author readings, events and brick and mortar and online sales.

The new owners said they don't plan on making any major changes to the bookstore's brand.

"Our intention is to continue much of what Peter has done so successfully during his ownership," said Hall. "Elliott Bay will continue to grow and flourish for current and future generations of customers."

Taylor, Hall and Burgess also co-own Pike/Pine's Big Little News, which opened in 2021.

"Opening Big Little News gave us a great opportunity to solidify our partnership in preparation," said Hall. "Through the success and love of that project, we quickly came to realize just how passionate we were about owning Elliott Bay."

Taylor, Hall and Burgess took over ownership on June 1.

Elliott Bay Book Company was founded in 1973 on Main Street in Pioneer Square by Walter and Maggie Carr. Peter Aaron joined the bookstore when Carr retired in 1999 and became the sole owner in 2001. The bookstore relocated to its current location in Capitol Hill in 2010.