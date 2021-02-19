x
New jewelry line showcases support for racial equity and justice

Western Washington businesses Boma Jewelry and The Cura Co. collaborated to create "This Matters"
Credit: The Cura Co. / Boma Jewelry
"This Matters" features gender-inclusive necklaces and rings.

SEATTLE — There’s a new stylish way to support racial equity and justice.

Local businesses Boma Jewelry and The Cura Co. collaborated on a new line of jewelry called "This Matters."

The pieces are gender-inclusive and available in sterling silver or 14 karat gold.

Items include a BLM power pendant, a "Say Their Names" slogan necklace, and a power signet ring featuring a raised fist.

As part of Boma’s mission, every piece is ethically-made from recycled metals.

The support for racial justice isn’t just for show - 100% of profits will be donated to the Black College Matters Fund of non-profit Save Your Six which advocates for Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Boma also runs a grant program for BIPOC designers and recently announced a new round of funding. Applications will be accepted through February 28.

