New jewelry line showcases support for racial equity and justice

SEATTLE — There’s a new stylish way to support racial equity and justice.
Local businesses Boma Jewelry and The Cura Co. collaborated on a new line of jewelry called "This Matters."
The pieces are gender-inclusive and available in sterling silver or 14 karat gold.
Items include a BLM power pendant, a "Say Their Names" slogan necklace, and a power signet ring featuring a raised fist.
As part of Boma’s mission, every piece is ethically-made from recycled metals.
The support for racial justice isn’t just for show - 100% of profits will be donated to the Black College Matters Fund of non-profit Save Your Six which advocates for Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Boma also runs a grant program for BIPOC designers and recently announced a new round of funding. Applications will be accepted through February 28.
