New jewelry line showcases support for racial equity and justice

Western Washington businesses Boma Jewelry and The Cura Co. collaborated to create "This Matters"

SEATTLE — There’s a new stylish way to support racial equity and justice.

The pieces are gender-inclusive and available in sterling silver or 14 karat gold.

As part of Boma’s mission, every piece is ethically-made from recycled metals.

The support for racial justice isn’t just for show - 100% of profits will be donated to the Black College Matters Fund of non-profit Save Your Six which advocates for Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

