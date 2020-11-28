Small businesses hope for community support to help survive the holiday season

Local businesses around western Washington hope events like Small Business Saturday will help them survive through the holiday season.

RUSTON, Wash. — Small businesses at the Point Ruston Public Market are hoping events like Small Business Saturday will help them make it through the holidays.

Ashleigh David has owned Purple Peacock in Ruston for 12 years. She works with artists all around the world to create jewelry, home décor and handmade candles.

When the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, David had to pivot, start a website and rely on social media to bring traffic to her store.

"Sales have been down a lot this year. We were closed from March 16 to June 6," explained David. "We're all just, you know, keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that people this year decide to come and support local small businesses instead of the big box stores or shopping online.”

Carla Lockett owns Love Lurra in Ruston. Her mother-daughter business has been around for five years.

Lockett's bath and body products first made their start at local farmer's markets. The pandemic also forced her business to switch gears to an online and social media focus.

"It's been a struggle, you know?” said Lockett. “A lot of us had to sit back and think of, you know, how can we pivot? How can we still stay in business?”

"It's more important now than ever that folks come out and support local right?” Lockett continued. “A lot of us are really depending on the revenue that can be generated during the holiday season to carry us over.”