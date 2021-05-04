EXTRA EXTRA! Newsstand makes a comeback in Capitol Hill neighborhood

Big Little News carries newspapers and more than 250 domestic and foreign magazines. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A new spot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill is bringing a modern approach to the traditional newsstand.

Big Little News is the neighborhood's first newsstand in 10 years, and the owner is determined to prove print media is as vital as ever.



"I believe the newsstand is coming back for a renaissance in metropolitan areas,” Joey Burgess said.

The longtime Capitol Hill resident and business owner said Big Little News was developed with local interests in mind. He co-owns the shop with Tracy Taylor, general manager of Elliott Bay Book Company, and their small space on E. Pike Street carries daily newspapers, popular periodicals, and more than 250 hard-to-find foreign and domestic magazines.



"The fact that we're bringing those periodicals to this city and people have instant access to something they otherwise wouldn't brings us supreme joy,” Burgess said. "Every magazine cover is a piece of art. It's what you want to put on your coffee table."

The magazines are meticulously displayed in ceiling-high shelves and on tables, in a space big enough for a handful of customers to browse.



The newsstand also sells wine, champagne, beer, kombucha and other non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, puzzles and tabletop games. Burgess said they specialize in tactile things to encourage people to flip pages rather than scroll screens.

"A back-to-basics approach of being able to hold something in your hand, read and fall in love,” he said.



Big Little News also offers quarterly subscription boxes for those who can’t make it in to shop. Each box features an exclusive magazine, specialty snack, and stationary or a gift item.

Gift baskets are also curated for holidays, including Mother’s Day.

"This neighborhood loves essential throwbacks. We love a good vintage store. We love and lift up spaces and restaurants that have been here forever, legacy businesses,” Burgess said. "Ideally the whole goal is keeping this neighborhood invested in small business, invested in interesting spaces, queer spaces, art spaces - places that bring joy."