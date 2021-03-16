The art of charcuterie helps South Hill woman bring order to her life

Milk And Honey charcuterie boards are a big success despite pandemic. #k5evening

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — “I like the color palette to be consistent,” says Catherine Floyd. “That probably comes with my perfectionism.”



They are feasts for the eyes almost too pretty to eat.

Each charcuterie board provides an opportunity for Floyd to exercise her love of decorating.



“Even as a little girl I'd like to set up my Barbie house and not play with it,” she says. “I just like to get it all perfect and set it up.”



Floyd gathers hundreds of dollars worth of cheese and meats and fruits and nuts and crackers and gets set to work.

“I'm thinking I just want this to look beautiful and perfect in the end,” she laughs.



Floyd starts with a variety of cheeses in a variety of shapes.



“I like for there to be a pretty shape and a pretty color palette for a focal point,” she says.



She might fold the meats to look like flowers. She’ll add fruits and nuts. Gradually she brings order which for Floyd has kind of been a lifelong quest.



“I didn't have the best childhood,” she says. “I've had like a lot of hard things happen in my life. When I turned 40, I decided I wanted the next 40 years to look different from the first 40 years. And part of that would be doing things that I loved and doing things that made me happy.”

Floyd says she prayed for a path forward to help herself and her family and Milk and Honey Charcuterie is the answer she received.



“I think that the Lord was just saying I'm going to give you this gift,” she says. “I'm giving you this opportunity”.



She hoped to sell one charcuterie board a week.



“When I went shopping that first weekend my husband asked me ‘What's your big faith number?’ and I said 20. He's like ‘OK we're going to pray for 20’,” she says, “and I got way more than that.”

Floyd sold 243 boards in her first two months. People order them for conferences and as gifts. It’s a success story she never saw coming.

“A lot of seasons of my life are attached to trauma,” she says, “ so this is something that is just super unique that nobody else has anything to do with but me and my family so it's emotional and special”.

Floyd offers a picture-perfect experience: a feast for all five senses.