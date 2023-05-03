x
Small Business

Made in Washington celebrates Women's History Month with focus on women-owned businesses

Co-founded by a woman, Made in Washington, has supported a growing number of women-owned businesses since 1984.

SEATTLE — To kick off Women's History Month, Made in Washington is highlighting the growing number of women-owned businesses across the state.

Made in Washington has supported local female makers and small business owners for decades.

It was co-founded by a woman, Gillian Mathews.

There are a variety of businesses and brands owned by women in Washington state.

To learn more about local women-owned businesses selling cure meats, hot sauce, candles, and self-care products, click the video player above.

Here are some of the featured Made in Washington businesses:

Coro by Salumi (Seattle)

El Fuego Pepper Sauce (Bellingham)

Snoqualmie Valley Candle Company

Handmade La Conner

