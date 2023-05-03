Made in Washington celebrates Women's History Month with focus on women-owned businesses

SEATTLE — To kick off Women's History Month, Made in Washington is highlighting the growing number of women-owned businesses across the state.
Made in Washington has supported local female makers and small business owners for decades.
It was co-founded by a woman, Gillian Mathews.
There are a variety of businesses and brands owned by women in Washington state.
There are local women-owned businesses selling cure meats, hot sauce, candles, and self-care products.
Here are some of the featured Made in Washington businesses:
Coro by Salumi (Seattle)
El Fuego Pepper Sauce (Bellingham)