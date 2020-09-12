Immersive dinner theater delivered to your doorstep? It's a thing!

Cafe Nordo in Seattle created an at-home experience by blending an online comedy performance with an immersive box of goodies

SEATTLE — Looking for a way to spend a fun date night at home?

How about a holiday murder mystery?

It’s a thing, thanks to Seattle’s Café Nordo!

The interactive dinner theater isn’t able to host guests in person, so it’s created an at-home experience referred to as "room service."



Nordo's Christmas of the Corn combines an original comedy/murder mystery with an immersive box, which can be picked up or dropped off at guests’ doors using contactless delivery.

The comedy is told through radio play, which is accessed online. The box contains a "ticket" to log-in.

It's also filled with cookies for decorating, a cocktail kit, and wrapped items. As the play progresses, guests are told when they should open or use the items to help solve a murder.

Participants can also make the experience a true "dinner theater" by ordering add-on items like Shepherd’s Pie, a charcuterie platter and wine.

The experience is for “mature audiences.”