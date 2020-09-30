The Lynden family that is working together to create handcrafted tortillas

Tortillas Con Madre are created with the highest quality ingredients, honoring old traditions.

LYNDEN, Wash. — Small and family own business Tortillas Con Madre originated in the family kitchen of Lupita Nava. Recipes passed down through generations have allowed time to perfect this high-quality and simplistic style flatbread.

“Con Madre means with mom, I am doing this because I want to honor my mom,” said Lupita Nava.

“It's great, something good, solid, something amazing, I eat tortillas everyday,” said Gerardo Quiroz.

The tortillas are made to please the most demanding palettes with unmatched flavors and textures, striving to use highly nutritional ingredients that will enhance everyone's meal experience.

“The care is there, we started small but we started with the highest standards,” said Gerardo.

The most recent products include an artisan cooked or raw flour tortilla. With minimal ingredients and locally sourced organic pumpkin oil, our tortillas have been amplified with omegas 6 & 9. These natural tortillas contain a maximum of 5 ingredients with no preservatives and no artificial flavors or colors.

Tortillas are consumed daily and are widely sold by factories, Lupita the owner of Tortillas con Madre wanted to create a healthier tortilla but keeping a rich flavor and using local products.

No secret recipe, no complexity. Just 5 simple, organic ingredients. A mix of organic artisan wheat flour, water, organic pumpkin oil, sea salt, and non-aluminum baking powder.

“We make these tortillas with a lot of love, I want to share this with everybody,” said Lupita.