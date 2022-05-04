Community rallies behind Vashon Island bakery owner whose business was vandalized

Mica's Kitchen owner Michaella Olavarri says Vashon community members have reached out to offer support in rebuilding.

Example video title will go here for this video

VASHON, Wash. — For Michaella Olavarri, moving to Vashon Island from California and starting Mica’s Kitchen was a chance to rebuild.

“I had a great location in Capitola, and then my landlord died of cancer and I lost my lease, then I moved to a new location, and then I got diagnosed with cancer, and then I beat that, but then I lost my lease, all in a two year period, so this was me starting over,” she said.

That was interrupted when her bakery was burglarized early Monday morning.

Olavarri came in to see her windows shattered, and her supplies thrown around the floor. But it was at this low point that Vashon stepped up.

A video that showed the aftermath of the break-in went viral on social media.

Since then, Olavarri says neighbors have been pouring in, offering help, assistance, and even a kind word and hug.

She says the community support has been invaluable, because it lets her know that she’s not alone.

“People are just coming by and handing me money, handing me checks,” she said. “People have been crying, and they just come here and they’re like, we saw your video and we were in tears, it affected them, as much as it affected me.”

Now Olavarri promises Vashon that her bakery will open back up, stronger than ever - with a few new additions.