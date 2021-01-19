Empowering Seattle's Black community with food and fun

SEATTLE — Established in 2019, The Soul of Seattle is an annual event that aims to highlight Black Excellence in the Seattle-area. For 2021, fundraising events have gone virtual to benefit those who need it most: local Black chefs and nonprofits that empower youth of color.
Throughout the month of February, The Soul of Seattle will host a series of virtual events including cooking demos with acclaimed chefs and culinary leaders, meal delivery, gift baskets featuring Black-owned businesses, silent auctions, and more. It'll be the same big party -- but virtual!
Seattle Chef Edouardo Jordan and Thomas Reynolds of Northwest Harvest discussed what we can expect from the virtual series and what events to be on the lookout for.
