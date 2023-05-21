AAPI Month: Seattle-based fashion brand features South Asian influence

Bright colors and embroidery can be found in Transcend designs. The founder uses a preorder business model to prevent inventory waste and uses sustainable packaging.

SEATTLE — Nazia Siddiqui has wanted to be a fashion designer since she was a teenager.

When she moved to the United States from India, Siddiqui said she immediately noticed the difference in fashion and style.

Personally made floral embroidered clothing was not mainstream.

Siddiqui said she quickly missed the bazaar trips to pick out fabrics, take them to a trusted tailor, provide personal measurements, and pick up the clothing within a few days.

Siddiqui launched Transcend in 2020.

She describes it as a small-batch, ethically made clothing line that makes vibrant South Asian embroidery, prints, and high-quality fabrics accessible to all women while showcasing the artisans behind each piece.