More Seattle-area Starbucks workers effort unionization

Workers from two more Starbucks cafes announced Tuesday they've filed to hold elections to unionize.

SEATTLE — Workers from Starbucks, organizers and supporters rallied in front of the company's headquarters in Seattle's SODO neighborhood Tuesday, announcing intent to effort unionization at two more stores in the area.

Speakers called for worker protections, including paid quarantine time for coronavirus exposures, and a seat at the table with company leaders.

Brent Hayes announced the intent of partners from the Westlake drive-through to unionize, sharing that he loves the process of making drinks, working with his fellow partners and team and engaging with the community. But he believes a union will improve conditions and ensure accountability for the protection of marginalized workers, including transgender employees, at other stores across the nation.

"We are grateful to be in Seattle, because there's a lot of locations where these marginalized partners or partners that are just not able to be protected don't have the kind of safety net we have as baristas here in Seattle and that's why it's so important for us as Seattle partners to start this and emphasize this," Hayes said. "If it can happen in their hometown, it can happen anywhere."

Today #Seattle @Starbucks partners/workers & supporters rallied in front of HQ after announcing more local stores filing to unionize. @SeattleCouncil @cmkshama also announced a resolution supporting their efforts.



Tonight, a rally is set for 6p in Capitol Hill. @king5seattle pic.twitter.com/5VIqyjpJ4l — erica zucco (@ericazucco) January 25, 2022

The announcements from workers at Hayes' store and one near 5th Avenue and Pike Street come after the announcement of workers at a store near Broadway and Denny Way in December. A national organizing group says dozens of other stores across the nation have also filed to hold elections on unionization.