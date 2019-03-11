PORTLAND, Ore — Gert Boyle, matriarch of Portland-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has died, according to a release from the company. Boyle was 95.

Columbia said in its release that Boyle was "truly beloved. Gert was unique and we feel fortunate to have had her as a leader for over almost 50 years."

Boyle's "sharp wit and wisdom" saved the company from near bankruptcy in the early '70s, the release states.

"Boyle's pioneering role as a woman in what was then a male-dominated industry is a testament to her strength of character and ability to persevere through difficult situations," the release says.

Columbia requested that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oregon Health and Sciences Knight Cancer Institute.

PHOTOS: Gert Boyle, 'One Tough Mother'

Tributes from local figures and organizations also poured in Sunday.

"Gert Boyle was an absolute gem, an Oregon legend, and a role model for how to battle adversity with grace and grit. May she rest in peace." — Portland State University President Stephen Percy.

"Gert will always be known as 'One Tough Mother', but I will always remember her for her kindness, directness, and wicked sense of humor. When Gert gave her $100 million gift during the Knight Cancer Challenge, she said that what she did was not any more remarkable than what others did with lemonade stands or bake sales: she gave what she could. I will work hard to ensure that we honor her generosity and faith in the Knight Cancer Institute and end cancer as we know it. She has left a remarkable legacy in many, many ways, and we will miss her … but never forget her. — OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Director Brian Druker

"Gert Boyle was an Oregon icon and a national treasure. Although known to millions for her 'one tough mother' persona, we at OHSU knew her better as a one-of-a-kind woman endowed with an indomitable spirit, unlimited energy, quick wit and an exceptionally warm heart. Her generosity to OHSU, and to many other worthy causes, was boundless. Her steadfast support of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute — including a transformative gift at a critical time in its growth — has left a lasting legacy that will improve the lives of cancer patients in Oregon and beyond for generations to come. Gert Boyle forever will be one of the driving forces behind our efforts to end cancer as we know it. Oregon has lost one of its most inspiring and extraordinary citizens. Our hearts go out to Gert’s extended family during this profound time of loss." — Oregon Health and Science University

"Gert Boyle was an iconic force for our community. She helped build a business that defined a region. Her leadership will be missed, but we know her legacy lives on in her family and with the entire Columbia Sportwear team. Our thoughts are with them." — Andrew Hoan, President and CEO, Portland Business Alliance

"Gert Boyle shattered glass ceilings in a way that is unmatched by anyone before her in Oregon. When person after person doubted the ability of a widow to manage the company left behind by her husband and father, she proved them wrong, blazing trails for women in business in Oregon. Today, thanks to her grit, Columbia Sportswear is a global brand. And by just by being herself, she proved the importance of immigrants and a welcoming immigration policy to our U.S. economy. Gert never hesitated to speak the truth, and Oregon is better because of that. She will be missed." — Sandra McDonough, CEO, Oregon Business & Industry, Member of the Oregon Women's Forum with Gert Boyle

