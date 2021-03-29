Redmond leaders hope return of Microsoft employees will bolster economy

With Microsoft employees back in Redmond, city leaders hope to see a boost to the economy.

REDMOND, Wash. — With thousands of employees being welcomed back to Microsoft, Redmond leaders are hoping to see a boost to the local economy hurt by the lockdowns during the pandemic.

More than 50,000 people work at the company’s headquarters campus that has reopened to employees

Redmond Tourism Manager Peter Klauser says the campus' reopening will help the local economy "tremendously."

The city of Redmond recently launched a promotion offering to “pay” tourists to visit the area for a few days. The program is called “You Stay, We Pay.” People who booked a two-night stay or longer at a participating hotel in Redmond will get $100 in community gift certificates called “Geek Out Gold.” The gift certificates can be used like cash at participating restaurants, bakeries, fitness centers and other local attractions around the city.

The program was created to support hotels and help boost small businesses in the community.