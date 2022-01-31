Potential closure of Redmond's USPS distribution center would have widespread impact

USPS has plans to consolidate two distribution centers in western Washington.

REDMOND, Wash. — The United States Postal Service's Redmond distribution center processes about 1 million pieces of mail every day.

It's a service people often take for granted.

"We rely on it more than ever during the pandemic for important documents, medicine. We need to make sure we are investing in its long-term capacity," said Congressmember Suzan DelBene (WA-01).

United States Postal Service (USPS) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, however, is considering closing the center and consolidating it with a facility in Tukwila.

The move would impact 17 cities from North Bend to Everett encompassing nearly 1 million people in King and Snohomish counties.

DelBene represents the area that would be impacted and worries the consolidation will slow service.

"We'll have increased drive times if they're consolidated. We know traffic can be bad. If everything is in Tukwila, you're going from there to get to the Eastside and to the north, instead of Redmond," DelBene said.

The postal service lost nearly $5 billion last year.

Postal officials are planning to close 18 facilities across the country in an effort to make the agency more efficient.

But DelBene said USPS is using data that's a decade old and doesn't take into account the region's growing population.

"For example, the population of Kirkland, which is served by this facility, has almost doubled in the last decade," DelBene said.

DelBene recently sent a letter to Postmaster General DeJoy asking him to "immediately suspend plans to move the Redmond center."

She adds the facility may not be operating at peak efficiency because of a worker shortage largely due to the post office's own practices.

"It's been hard for folks to hire at the East Distribution Center because it's under this cloud that it might be closed at some point," DelBene said. "Who wants to take a job like that?"

The Redmond center employs about 60 people.

Sources inside the facility say some workers would have to travel about 50 miles to get to their new place of work.