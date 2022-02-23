Founders of Métier Brewing working to open flagship taproom in Seattle

The brewery will be located in the Central District.

SEATTLE — While the taps continue to flow at the tasting room in Woodinville, Métier Brewing is just weeks away from opening the doors to what will be their new flagship taproom location in Seattle’s Central District.

Co-Founder Rodney Hines says opening in “The CD” feels like a homecoming.

“Since I’ve been in Seattle I’ve pretty much been in the Central District — so over 25 years,” Hines said.

Hines and Todd Herriott, owner of E Union bike shop and training facility, opened Métier Brewing in Woodinville in 2018. They've brewed several award-winning beers. According to the founders, the beer is outstanding, and their mission stands out.

"Our mission is to brew damn good beer and build stronger community to inspire bigger dreams for all.”

Hines said the dream of opening a location in the Central District will add to a cultural revival in the area. He is excited to become the first Black-owned brewery in Seattle.

“Unless 23rd Ave beats us to the punch. They could be the first,” said Hines, who was quick to promote numerous other businesses that are returning or opening up in the Central District in 2022.

Building community is a focus for Métier. Hines said that’s achieved through representation.

“When we launched our brewery there were less than 20 women-owned breweries in the country and at that time there were less than 50 African American-owned breweries in the country,” Hines said,

That number has grown, but is still lopsided compared to the estimated 9,000 craft breweries in America, according to Hines.

Métier Brewing teamed up with Reuben’s Brews to develop a mentorship program for women and people of color to get into the industry. The Mosaic State Brewers Collective inspires and empowers underrepresented people to build careers in the beer industry.

Music, book readings, and lectures are also a big part of the culture on tap at Métier and will be infused into the new Central District location.

“We want to make this collaborative in that we’re all sort of rising and growing with support from each other and love from each other.”

Métier looks to open the new flagship in late March. Hines said they need to hire a full staff, preferably with ties and a passion for the Central District.

The space is being designed by Greene Home Redesign, a Black-and-veteran-owned company.

Chef Umami Kushi will partner to serve Japanese street food.

“Our new logo was designed by Conflare, a local Black-female-owned agency," Hines said, adding he's also excited about a semi-secretive mural that will continue to grow with the new space.

Métier Brewing hopes the new community space will provide a reflection of the diverse neighborhood and its customers.