Ezell's offers grants to help Black-owned businesses

SEATTLE — Ezell's Famous Chicken is offering grants to Black-owned businesses to help them grow and recover from economic challenges.

“Economic empowerment is one way to advance the causes in the Black community,” said President and CEO Lewis Rudd.

He partnered with DoorDash to offer no-strings-attached grants to 20 Black-owned businesses and organizations in the Pacific Northwest.

“We are hoping that it will help them to sustain their business and grow their business,” Rudd said.

Ezell's has been around for 37 years and the chain has seen its surroundings change dramatically in some neighborhoods where small Black-owned businesses were driven out by higher rents.

The initiative, called Raising Up Black Businesses, provides grants starting at $2,500.

“If the generator breaks down on the food truck, they miss a week of business, or they’re out of business, $2,500 can replace a generator on a food truck,” Rudd said.

He said he hopes to expand the program with help from corporate partners.