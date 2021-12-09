The Camp Rd. Hamburg location has voted against representation with the Genesee St. ballots still to be counted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — History is made in Buffalo Thursday as the Elmwood Ave. Starbucks has voted to unionize by a vote of 19-8. Votes were counted by a local representative of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). This is the first Starbucks store in the nation to vote for union representation.

The votes at the Camp Rd. Hamburg location amounted to 8 for representation and 12 against. There were two unresolved challenge ballots and one ballot that was declared void by the NLRB. The number of challenges was not sufficient enough to change the vote totals.

The Elmwood, Camp Road, and Genesee Street Starbucks locations filed a petition in early September with the National Labor Relations Board to officially hold union elections. Elections began Nov. 10 and ran through Wednesday.

A week after the three locations mentioned above announced they would like to unionize, two more expressed interest in unionizing as well. Those locations were at Walden and Anderson in Cheektowaga and at Transit Commons.

Heading into the election, workers at the three locations were confident that they would become the first unionized stories in the nation, despite alleged efforts from Starbucks to stop the unionization.