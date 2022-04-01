Covington residents concerned over lack of USPS mail delivery

Some residents haven’t had a delivery since Christmas.

COVINGTON, Wash. — There's no word from the United State Postal Service on why many residents in Covington haven’t received mail in several days.

Mellissa Tatero of Covington is on a mission to find out why she hasn’t been getting mail for the past two weeks.

“We’re not getting it delivered and you can’t come pick it up,” Tatero said outside her USPS branch off SE 270th Place in Covington.

“As a society, we’re kind of learning to be able to wait a little bit longer. We know a lot of businesses are understaffed, but this isn’t waiting an extra 10 minutes for your coffee in the morning,” she added.

USPS did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors are so perplexed they even reached out to their local Congress member.

In a statement to KING 5, a representative for Congressmember Kim Schrier said her office has “reached out to USPS.” Calling this issue “concerning,” and adding that a “delay in mail delivery means a delay in life-saving medicine, paychecks, and bills.”

Many that hoped to pick up mail in person have been turned away.

“I haven’t had any mail delivery since probably right before Christmas, I think,” said Lois Haeseler of Covington.

“I thought it would maybe be sitting in the post office … no, they don’t know it’s supposed to be all out by tomorrow,” she added.