Costco submits plans for potential 2nd Seattle location

The company would renovate the old Sam's Club building on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Here's what could be good news for Costco lovers: The company is looking into opening a second location in Seattle.

The company filed plans with the City of Seattle this week to potentially take over the former Sam's Club building on Aurora Avenue North for a new location.

Costco has 32 locations in Washington state, but only one of those is in Seattle, according to its website. That location is in SODO on 4th Avenue South.

According to the plans, Costco would keep most of the existing building and parking lot layout of the Sam's Club but make upgrades to several building systems. Those upgrades would include the building's HVAC, electrical, energy management and fire safety systems.

The company would also refresh portions of the site and the building exterior and rearrange the interior layout to match more closely with the Costco design.