Bellevue-based T-Mobile fined $19.5 million for outage that included failed 911 calls

There was a complete failure of more than 23,000 911 calls because of the outage.
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Wireless carrier T-Mobile is paying $19.5 million in a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission over a 12-hour nationwide outage in June 2020 that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls. 

The FCC said Tuesday that as part of the settlement, T-Mobile will also commit to improving communications of outages to emergency call centers. 

The agency says there was a complete failure of more than 23,000 911 calls because of the outage. The company has paid penalties for outages that prevented 911 calls before.

T-Mobile US has headquarters based in Bellevue, Wash.

