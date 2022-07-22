Amazon, Rivian roll out custom electric delivery vehicles in Seattle, other cities nationwide

The custom electric delivery vehicles are hitting the road in Seattle, San Diego, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City and Nashville, among other cities.

SEATTLE — Amazon and Rivian are rolling out thousands of custom electric delivery vehicles to more than 100 cities, including Seattle, by the end of 2022 with plans to expand to 100,000 cities in the U.S. by 2030.

Amazon customers in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle and St. Louis, among other cities, will start seeing the delivery vehicles beginning this week

The rollout is a part of Amazon's bid to make its delivery fleet more sustainable and reduce its carbon footprint. The custom delivery vehicles were designed with safety, driver comfort and sustainability in mind, according to a joint press release from Amazon and Rivian.

“Fighting the effects of climate change requires constant innovation and action, and Amazon is partnering with companies who share our passion for inventing new ways to minimize our impact on the environment. Rivian has been an excellent partner in that mission, and we’re excited to see our first custom electric delivery vehicles on the road,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Excited about first electric @Rivian vans hitting the roads today to deliver for Amazon customers. Love thoughtful design around safety, driver comfort & low emissions to help us reach our @ClimatePledge. Thx @RJScaringe for the tour and partnership! https://t.co/zeJJHnboct pic.twitter.com/avom4Fdcum — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) July 21, 2022

Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040, and was the first signatory in 2019. Also in 2019, Amazon and Rivian partnered to create a sustainable fleet of delivery vehicles.

Amazon said it will save millions of metric tons of carbon per year once its 100,000 delivery vehicles are on the road.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our Climate Pledge commitment. Rivian was one of the first companies Amazon invested in through the Climate Pledge Fund, and we’re just getting started," said Jassy.