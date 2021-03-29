Monday marks deadline for Amazon workers in Alabama to vote on unionizing

If they decide to form a union, it would be the first in Amazon's history. The tally of the mail-in ballots is expected to take several days.

BESSEMER, Ala. — Amazon employees in Alabama could alter the way the Seattle-based company does its businesses with a deadline Monday.

A group of 6,000 Alabama fulfillment center employees have until Monday to cast mail-in ballots to vote on a proposal to unionize their Bessemer distribution center, amidst complaints about working conditions.

If they decide to form a union, it would be the first in Amazon's history. The tally of the mail-in ballots is expected to take several days, and the outcome is unclear.

Amazon has spent big money on a campaign to highlight its $15 an hour starting wage and suggested take home pay would be impacted by union dues.

A Recode story on Sunday also suggested that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been personally involved in a social media campaign to take on critics, like Senator Bernie Sanders, who recently led a rally of Amazon employees.

A crowd in Seattle also gathered on the Amazon Campus in South Lake Union on Friday to rally in solidarity with the workers in Alabama.

In a statement last week, Amazon said it, "already offers what these groups are requesting: industry-leading pay, comprehensive benefits from the first day on the job, opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern, and inclusive work environment. At Amazon, these benefits and opportunities come with the job, as does the ability to communicate directly with the leadership of the company."