John Legere of T-Mobile topped the list of 50 best CEOs for diversity, according to a new survey by Comparably, a compensation, culture and career monitoring website. Two other Seattle-area CEOs finished in the top seven.

"When you have leaders that are focused on issues (of) inclusion and diversity, and especially when they have a diverse background themselves, I think ... employees feel rewarded and empowered" Jason Nazar, the CEO of Comparably, said in an interview with USA TODAY.

Costco's Craig Jelinek finished fourth. Nazar also said Jelinek was notable for surging in the rankings.

"I think that is a testament to the fact that they have a more diverse workforce overall and they really value all their team members," he said.

Microsoft's Satya Nadella finished seventh.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Zillow's Spencer Rascoff, Slalom Consulting's Brad Jackson, and Kevin Johnson of Starbucks all finished in the top 50.

The lists below represent top-ranked CEOs for diversity, as rated by their employees on Comparably.com. Large companies are organizations with more than 500 employees. Small-to-medium companies are organizations with fewer than 500 employees.

Best CEOs for diversity, 50 large companies:

1. John Legere, T-Mobile, Bellevue, Wash.

2. Brad Smith, Intuit, Mountain View, Calif.

3. Brian Halligan, HubSpot, Cambridge, Mass.

4. Craig Jelinek, Costco, Issaquah, Wash.

5. Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn, Sunnyvale, Calif.

6. Sundar Pichal, Google, Mountain View, Calif.

7. Satya Nadella, Microsoft, Redmond, Wash.

8. Bert Bean, Insight Global, Atlanta.

9. Marc Benioff, Salesforce, San Francisco.

10. Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines, Atlanta.

11. Rami Elghandour, Nevro, Redwood City, Calif.

12. Andreas Fibig, International Flavors & Fragrances, New York.

13. Mark S. Hoplamazian, Hyatt, Chicago.

14. Doug Mack, Fanatics, Jacksonville, Fla

15. Timothy Cook, Apple, Cupertino, Calif.

16. Daniel P. Amos, Aflac, Columbus, Ga.

17. Pat Gelsinger, VMware, Palo Alto, Calif.

18. John Van Siclen, Dynatrace, Waltham, Mass.

19. R. Milton Johnson, HCA Holdings, Nashville, Tenn.

20. Jeffrey P. Bezos, Amazon, Seattle.

21. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Menlo Park, Calif.

22. William R. McDermott, SAP, Newtown Square, Pa.

23. Alex Shootman, Workfront, Lehi, Utah.

24. Gene Hall, Gartner, Stamford, Conn.

25. Shantanu Narayen, Adobe, San Jose, Calif.

26. Spencer Rascoff, Zillow, Seattle.

27. Mary T. Barra, General Motors, Detroit.

28. Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber, San Francisco.

29. George S. Barrett, Cardinal Health, Dublin, Ohio.

30. Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick, N.J.

31. Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co., New York.

32. William R. Wagner, LogMeIn, Boston.

33. Jay Farner, Quicken Loans, Detroit.

34. Reed Hastings, Netflix, Los Gatos, Calif.

35. Mark Parker, Nike, Beaverton, Ore.

36. Adam Miller, Cornerstone OnDemand, Santa Monica, Calif.

37. Richard D. Fairbank, Capital One, McLean, Va.

38. Steven Berglund, Trimble, Sunnyvale, Calif.

39. Stephen Squeri, American Express, New York.

40. Julie Sweet, Accenture, New York.

41. Devin Wenig, eBay, San Jose, Calif.

42. Mikkel Svane, Zendesk, San Francisco.

43. Patrick M. Byrne, Overstock.com, Midvale, Utah.

44. Brad Jackson, Slalom Consulting, Seattle.

45. Jack Dorsey, Square, San Francisco.

46. Kevin Johnson, Starbucks, Seattle.

47. Alan Trefler, Pegasystems, Cambridge, Mass.

48. Elon Musk, SpaceX, Hawthorne, Calif.

49. Horacio D. Rozanski, Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Va.

50. Jim Whitehurst, Red Hat, Raleigh, N.C.

Best CEOs for diversity, 10 small/mid-size companies:

1. Mahe Bayireddi, Phenom People, Ambler, Pa.

2. Sameer Dholakia, SendGrid, Denver.

3. Harry Glaser, Periscope Data, San Francisco.

4. Giuseppe Incitti, Sitetracker, Palo Alto, Calif.

5. Timothy Harris, Swift Navigation, San Francisco.

6. Brewster Johnson, PeerStreet, El Segundo, Calif.

7. David Cancel, Drift, Boston.

8. Cynthia Barreda, NetCentrics Corporation, Herndon, Va.

9. Alan Rich, Chrome River Technologies, Los Angeles.

10. Alexander Austin, Branch, Palo Alto, Calif.

Methodology:

Comparably’s “Best Of” lists are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com between 5/23/17 and 5/23/18. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.

