Amazon has filled all remote location positions in Washington as the company works to open a fulfillment center near Spokane International Airport.

An Amazon spokesperson told KREM on Friday that the job listings that appeared earlier in the week have already been filled and hiring dates will be announced in the future.

The jobs pay $15 per hour with overtime pay at 1.5 times the base rate. Minimum wage in Washington state is $12 per hour.

Employees are also eligible for a healthcare coverage plan after three months of employment. Other benefits include an employee discount and assistance program.

Employees may not use satellite internet providers or a wireless connection. Their device must be directly connected to router or modem via Ethernet cable.

Another catch: workers may reside in a ZIP code that is 50 miles or less from one of Amazon’s physical customer service sites.

In July, Amazon announced it would open a fulfillment center just south of the Spokane International Airport, promising more than 1,500 full-time jobs. It will be the first fulfillment center in eastern Washington.

The fulfillment center is not considered a customer service site.

