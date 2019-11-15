KIRKLAND, Wash. — Washington state has one of the toughest driving tests in the country.

According to the state Department of Licensing, passing rates for the knowledge test are around 46% at DOL offices.

A study by personal-injury law firm Siegfried & Jensen suggests Washington is the most difficult state to get a license. The firm used handbooks and other information to make that determination.

Also, at $85 for the license and drivers test, costs are higher in Washington than in any other state.

With the help of J.C. Fawcett at Defensive Driving School KING 5's Jake Whittenberg and Mimi Jung tried the road test to see how difficult it really is.

If you're preparing for the test, the DOL offers study guides and sample tests on it's website.