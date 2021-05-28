What can our astrological signs tell us about how to take care of ourselves?

Many of us know our astrological signs, but did you know they can give us insight into how to take better care of ourselves?

ABOUT THE BOOK: The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care features a modern-day approach to the ancient art of medical astrology, providing you with a way to create a wellness plan that mirrors your unique needs. Discover numerous easy-to-incorporate holistic approaches, lifestyle tips, and recommendations for all twelve astrological signs, including eating tips, health-supporting foods, natural remedies, wellness therapies, sleep tips, yoga poses, essential oils, relaxation practices, and flower essences.



Filled with strategies and inspirations for nurturing your body, mind, and soul, this beautifully illustrated and timeless resource brings the healing wisdom of the planets down to earth to optimize your physical health and emotional well-being. The book features the beautiful artwork of Sosha Davis, who illustrated The Complete Book of Dreams.