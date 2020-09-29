Get the knowledge, tools, and resources you need to get through this

SEATTLE — From the isolation and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, to social unrest and tension amid the fight for racial equity, we are facing a mental health crisis that is expected to get worse as we approach the election and holiday season.

If you are feeling it like we are, we want you know - you are not alone. There is hope! To help us all take care of our well-being, and to help you help others who are struggling, we’ve brought mental health experts from across Washington state together to give us the knowledge, tools and resources we need.