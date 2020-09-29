Get the knowledge, tools, and resources you need to get through this

SEATTLE — From the isolation and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, to social unrest and tension amid the fight for racial equity, we are facing a mental health crisis that is expected to get worse as we approach the election and holiday season.
If you are feeling it like we are, we want you know - you are not alone. There is hope! To help us all take care of our well-being, and to help you help others who are struggling, we’ve brought mental health experts from across Washington state together to give us the knowledge, tools and resources we need.
Join us Thu, Oct 1 at 11 AM for a special Town Hall, The Way Forward: Mental Health and Well Being. Hosted by Kim Holcomb, Sponsored by Premera Blue Cross.
Meet Our Experts
- David Anderson, LMHC, CDP, Director of Outpatient Services, Hazelden Betty Ford Clinics
- Hollie Gonzalez, LMHC, NCC, CCM, and Premera Blue Cross Case Manager
- Lindsey T. H. Jackson, Artist and Business Strategist
- Dr. David Johnson, NAVOS
- Ashley McGirt, Racial Trauma Specialist
- Julie Stroemel, PsyD, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Everett Clinic, Centers for Behavioral Health