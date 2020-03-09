Many of us are feeling lost and lonely, even contemplating suicide

"I just didn't ever think to ask, are you okay?" King 5 Meteorologist Jordan Wilkerson opens up about her father's suicide. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — September is Suicide Awareness Month and New Day guest host and King 5 Meteorologist Jordan Wilkerson shared a very personal story. Her father, Joe Wilkerson, took his own life thirteen years ago when Jordan was just 20 years old.

"I just wish that we could have known about that help for him, you know," said Jordan, "I'm hoping that this can shine a light on this topic, and let people know that it happens to the best of us, the worst of us, all of us. And, you know, it's [not only] how we come out of it, but also how we can prevent it in the future."

Jordan talked with Alice Nichols, North Regional Director of Sound and with NAMI Washington about the increased isolation people are feeling these days.

"I would certainly want to watch out for anybody who seems particularly hopeless," said Nichols, "If you have the sense also that they're not enjoying things or they're not doing things that they normally enjoy. If they're isolating themselves - and I think I see a lot of that right now. I would be particularly concerned about all of those things. And I would say also, almost anybody has a risk of suicidal ideation. That is not an uncommon thing. Don't be afraid to ask."

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is here to help 24/7 call 1-800-273-8255