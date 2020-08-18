The innovative skincare system formulated for life in the Pacific Northwest

The Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System is based on the knowledge that weather has major influence on how skin looks and feels. Sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.

SEATTLE — Founder Ulli Haslacher broke new ground in skin care when she developed the Pour Moi Skincare, a specially-formulated skin care line based on scientific studies that have determined the climate you live in - the weather - has major influence on how your skin ages, looks, and feels, “Think of it as anti-aging skincare for your zip code.”

Because the outermost layer of the skin changes in different climates, their Climate-Smart products help the skin adapt to the weather. Pour Moi obtained a U.S. patent because the system is unique to the market, “It took us 10 years to create this innovative formula because it has never been done before.”

SPECIAL OFFER: Get the Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System: The Pacific Northwest for $75 (MSRP $150)

The Climate-Smart 3-step Rotating System for the Pacific Northwest includes four products, so you can rotate your day cream based on the weather. When the weather is drier and warmer you use the Temperate Day Cream. When it’s rainy outside with cooler temperatures, you apply the Marine Day Cream.

The three steps start with a hydrating balancer, which serves as the first layer of anti-aging protection. The second is a serum that helps make your skin climate-smart. The third is the day cream, which you rotate based on the daily weather.

“It can clean up your complexion,” Haslacher said. “It can make it young and youthful. It’s your skin that rejuvenates and repairs itself.”

SPECIAL OFFER: Get the Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System: The Pacific Northwest for $75 (MSRP $150)

Pour Moi also has an innovative Jasmine Flower Mask, made in France with all clean and vegan ingredients, that protects against blue light from computer screens, phones, tablets, etc. Haslacher says blue light can put biological aging into overdrive and attacks the skin.

SPECIAL OFFER: Get Pour Moi’s Secret Jasmine Flower Mask (regular retail $42): now $35.