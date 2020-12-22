COVID-19 task force keeps residents of Seattle's Horizon House safe and protected

Expert input from a former colleague of Dr. Fauci informed this senior living community's immediate response to the pandemic. Sponsored by Horizon House.

SEATTLE — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, senior living centers have been constant hot spots for infection and disease. But one Seattle-area community has tackled the coronavirus head-on from the beginning, and the result is residents of Horizon House feel safe and protected.

“The staff of Horizon House and our fellow residents are all focused on keeping our community safe," said Ann Brand, a Horizon House resident and Board President. “The staff quickly organized and convened a COVID task force with staff leaders across Horizon House to meet daily.

“The task force itself took great pains to keep us as informed as they could and daily updated us residents on changes in protocols on what new information was coming in so that we felt both involved and prepared.”

Brand said there are more than 70 resident committees and groups within the Horizon House community, and most have continued to convene during the pandemic.

“What I love about Horizon House is we are a resident-driven community,” she said. “Connection has been important to our friends in the Horizon House community, and it has been key. Additionally, all of our residents have had to learn new technology on the quick. Our technology committee has taken on supporting education tools to help us continue to connect with neighbors and family.”

The Horizon House COVID task force was able to turn to a bit of an ace in the hole in the form of Dr. George Counts, a resident and retired infectious disease researcher.

“I was privileged in my professional life to have spent some years at the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, working under Dr. Anthony Fauci,” Counts said. “I also spent some years at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. So I was able to use that expertise and apply it to help here at Horizon House.

“I was able to help manage the pandemic the way that we needed to here to control what to do when we were to get cases, if we were to get some, and to prevent others from getting (COVID).”

Horizon House, which describes itself as an “urban community for independent people,” has three neighborhoods in its community – independent living, assisted living and memory support. Coordinating coronavirus responses among the neighborhoods presented a difficult task.

“It hasn't been easy,” Brand said. “It's been a challenge for all of us, and what I think has really worked well for us is that we've done it together. You know, early on in this pandemic we heard, ‘We can get through this together,’ and we are living that. We're working together and actually learning how to have fun even in spite of the challenges that we're meeting today.

With vaccines starting to roll out in the United States and around the world, there does appear to finally be a light at the end of this long COVID tunnel. But we’re not there yet.

“Well before we get to brighter days ahead, we have to deal with the status of where the pandemic is now,” Counts said. “It is tremendously increasing, especially here in King County, the cases are skyrocketing so we need to stay firm, stay the course for now even at a time when we would ordinarily be celebrating with families and friends.

“We have vaccines available. They appear to be safe and effective and that's the way we will control the pandemic. I urge all of us here – high-risk folks because we're elderly and because many of us have underlying diseases, I am in a vaccine trial myself –I urge all of my colleagues to consider taking the vaccine.”

For more information on Horizon House, visit their website.