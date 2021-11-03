Steps to becoming more selfless in a selfish world

Seven years ago, Richard Lui walked into his supervisor’s office at NBC’s 30 Rock headquarters, prepared to give up his dream news anchor job. Having just learned of his father’s Alzheimer’s, Richard wanted to be with him during his important last years, even if it meant setting aside his career. Instead, his boss reduced his hours, allowing him to fly to California to help take care of both his parents several times a month, joining the 53 million Americans in becoming a family caregiver.