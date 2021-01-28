NYT best-selling author shares 3 tips to overcoming loss and leading a better life

It's no secret that last year was a difficult year for all of us. We all experienced some form of loss -- whether it be the loss of a loved one, of freedom, or of relationships.

Grappling with loss herself, #1 New York Times best-selling author Rachel Hollis shares how we can embrace and learn from these difficult moments in her newest book, Didn’t See that Coming . To help people kickstart their healing journey, she's come up with three tips to live a better and more fulfilling life:

ABOUT THE BOOK: It is up to you how you come through your pain—you can learn and grow, having changed for the better, or stay stuck in place, where your identity becomes rooted in what hurt you. With her signature humor, heartfelt honesty and true-life stories, in Didn’t See that Coming, Rachel Hollis shares how to embrace the difficult moments in life for the learning experiences they are, and that a life well-lived, is one of purpose and focused on the essentials. Inspirational and aspirational, this small book is about big feelings, and an anchor that shows that darkness can co-exist with the beautiful.