Losing your hair or your youthful glow? New non-surgical treatments can help!

Platelet Rich Plasma can stimulate new hair growth, rapidly repair skin damage, and induce collagen replacement. Sponsored by Longevity Medical Clinic

SEATTLE — As we age our skin changes, and you hear this term in the beauty skincare world, "Mid Facial Descent" - and we don't like it! Bella Medica, a division of Longevity Medical Clinic, is using new, non-surgical technology that can help us get back that youthful glow.

Dr. Samira Ummat joined us to talk about the use of Platelet Rich Plasma for both Facial Rejuvenation using Microneedling and Hair Restoration. She talks about how it works, the results patients can expect, and who's a candidate.

FREE CONSULTATION: Bella Medica, is offering a free Beautiful New You or Hair Restoration Consultation with a Master Aesthetician. You'll get $100 off their skin care products just for scheduling!

Q&A about Microneedling with Platlet Rich Plasma with BellaMedica by Longevity

What is Microneedling (Facial)?

Microneedling is a FDA-approved electronic device. Microneedling is a collagen induction type of therapy that uses a special electronic device to create many tiny pinholes in your skin (only in the top layer) and activate chemicals beneath the surface of your skin. This stimulates the regrowth and expansion of collagen in the skin, as well many other healthy cells.

What is Microneedling with PRP Therapy (Facial)?

PRP therapy, or Platelet Rich Plasma therapy, combined with Microneedling is one of the most effective skin rejuvenation methods. It works like this. Small amounts of concentrated plasma from your blood are inserted into your skin via several small injections . These tiny pinholes allow the platelets to reach even deeper parts of your skin. Which then stimulates rapid skin repair and induces further collagen replacement.

Benefits of PRP Microneedling facial treatment

It Repairs Damaged Skin

Microneedling combined with PRP therapy can significantly improve the condition of your skin and repair various types of skin imperfection including acne scars, sun spots, melasma, stretch marks, and wrinkles.

It's Non-Invasive

Both of these treatments are noninvasive procedures, which means they don’t use surgery, standard injections, or dangerous lasers to treat your skin.

There's a Short Recovery Period

Although you shouldn’t wear any makeup, sunbathe or exercise for several days after the treatment, you can return to your usual daily activities the very same day. Your face may look a bit red and feel warm and tighter than usual. You will be able to drive home afterward and return to work immediately.

It's Pain free

Microneedling only affects the top layer of your skin, usually resulting in minimal to zero pain. Some say the experience is comfortable and relaxing.

It Has Long Lasting Effects

In most cases, the effects of Microneedling and PRP combination treatments have long-lasting benefits, especially when considering skin conditions like scars or sunspots.