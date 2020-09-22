Healthy ways to manage stress and anxiety

SEATTLE — It's no secret that we're all under a lot of stress right now. But the way we deal with that stress is important. As alcohol sales would suggest that more people are using substances to cope, there are other, healthier ways to get by. Dr. Gregory Jantz suggests two simple things to get you started:
- Put down the coffee and try to drink 1 liter of water before noon
- Get up from your WFH desk and take two 20 minute walks a day
