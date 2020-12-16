Queer Eye's Karamo on how to survive in strange times

Emmy nominated TV Host and Psychotherapist Karamo is giving us a pep talk!

SEATTLE — It's a stressful time of year, in a year like no other. Right now, even a little good advice goes a long way. To get just that, we talked to Karamo, from the Netflix series Queer Eye - Get ready to get inspired as he dishes out excellent advice on making virtual holday celebrations feel warm and cozy, keeping the peace at home, and how to establish and maintain boundaries.

WATCH KARAMO'S HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR: Thu, Dec. 17th at 4 PM PST on Karamo's Instagram Page. An Instagram live event! Karamo will explore the season’s hot topics with tips to navigate the holidays during these unprecedented times.

ABOUT KARAMO: Three-time Emmy Winner and Culture Expert on the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye, Karamo Brown “is at the intersection of where pop culture, social media, and real life collide,” according to the LA Times. Lauded for his ease and natural comfort in relating to different types of people, Brown is tasked with making-over the hearts and minds of the “culturally challenged,” and helps them to confront and grow beyond the internal issues holding them back.