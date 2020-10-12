SEATTLE — Even before the pandemic changed the way we live, many of us were already overwhelmed by family and work responsibilities as well as structural oppressions that weigh heavy.

Laura van Dernoot Lipsky's new book, The Age of Overwhelm: Strategies for the Long Haul helps us understand where that feeling comes from and lends concrete strategies to, "help us mitigate harm, cultivate our ability to be decent and equitable, and act with integrity."

ABOUT THE BOOK: Whether we are overwhelmed by work or school; our families or communities; caretaking for others or ourselves; or engagement in social justice, environmental advocacy, or civil service, just a few subtle shifts can help sustain us. Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, bestselling author of Trauma Stewardship, shows us how by offering concrete strategies to help us mitigate harm, cultivate our ability to be decent and equitable, and act with integrity. The Age of Overwhelm aims to help ease our burden of overwhelm, restore our perspective, and give us strength to navigate what is yet to come.